Barclays Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $140.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.
Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $121.47.
In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 87.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
