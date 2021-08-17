Barclays Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $140.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 87.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

