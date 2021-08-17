Barrett Business Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
Shares of BBSI opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $589.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.
BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
Read More: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.