Barrett Business Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of BBSI opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $589.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.