Barrington Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NYSE:RBA opened at $63.05 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

