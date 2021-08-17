Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) vs. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Critical Analysis

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -140.49% -9.46% -2.09% VOC Energy Trust N/A 12.74% 12.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Battalion Oil and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.40 -$229.71 million N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 14.08 $3.83 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Battalion Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

