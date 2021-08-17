BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 154,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11. BBQ has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other BBQ news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,049.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BBQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

