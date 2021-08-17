BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 154,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11. BBQ has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other BBQ news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,049.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.
