BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $60.05 Average PT from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,400. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

