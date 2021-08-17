Beach Energy Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Beach Energy news, insider Matthew Kay acquired 196,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$255,404.50 ($182,431.79).

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

