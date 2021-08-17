Beacon Securities Comments on InPlay Oil Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for InPlay Oil in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPO. Acumen Capital set a C$2.25 price target on InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$1.00 on Monday. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

