Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $262.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BD exited third-quarter fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company’s robust segmental performances, along with solid geographical revenues, are impressive. Regulatory approvals and a plethora of launches over the past few months are encouraging. BD’s slew of strategic deals also augurs well. Expansion of both margins bodes well for the stock. A raised financial outlook despite pandemic-led uncertainties is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Yet, expected decline in the company’s Medication Management Solutions unit is discouraging. BD’s operation in a significantly consolidated medical technology industry is worrying. Other headwinds like the company’s operation in a stiff competitive market and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, BD has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.65. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.35. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after acquiring an additional 338,366 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $36,099,041,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 51,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

