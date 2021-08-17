Belt Finance (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.94 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $69.61 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.83 or 0.00027924 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00135244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00159322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.34 or 0.99676599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.36 or 0.00917048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.10 or 0.06947352 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,425,712 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.