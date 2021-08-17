Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Purchases A$14,999.04 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) insider David Foster acquired 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.08 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.04 ($10,713.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is 194.97%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

