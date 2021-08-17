Benz (BENZ) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Benz has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Benz has a market capitalization of $689.94 and $1,025.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00136512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00158222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.69 or 0.99895649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00921513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.31 or 0.06890363 BTC.

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

