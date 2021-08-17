Berenberg Bank Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.