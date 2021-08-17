Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $39.24 on Monday. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,023. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.