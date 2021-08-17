Berry Data Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $665,514.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00135086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00158619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.31 or 0.99886704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.98 or 0.00917562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.35 or 0.06881727 BTC.

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

