Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for about 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,789. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.