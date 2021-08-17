Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BYLOF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

