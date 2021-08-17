BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in July

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.4 days.

BLRDF stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

