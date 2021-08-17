BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%.

BKYI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 1,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,494. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.01. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.06.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.