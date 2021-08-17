BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%.

Shares of BIO-key International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.01. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55.

In related news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $58,400. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

