Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 22.9% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.09.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $477.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $504.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,038 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

