Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BDSX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Biodesix by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Biodesix by 229.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

