BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

