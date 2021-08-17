Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Cut by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 3.7% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,441. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.