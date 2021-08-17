BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 8,558,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,271,864. The company has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.44. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.