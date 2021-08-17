bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.04. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of -0.20.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

