BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEMKT:PHGE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 72,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,981. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHGE. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other BiomX news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

