BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.33.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $343.10 on Friday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of -1.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
