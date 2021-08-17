BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.33.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $343.10 on Friday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.