Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.80.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$4.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.00. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.