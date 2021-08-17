Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $1,334.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

