Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $75.34 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $75.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $62.06 or 0.00138756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00318559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00154248 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

