Bitcoinus Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,476.48 and $76.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,815.83 or 0.99778639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00080598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000996 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

