BitcoinZ Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $3,777.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 4% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.00327563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00144378 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00158039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.