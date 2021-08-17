BitRewards Hits Market Capitalization of $40,161.56 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a total market cap of $40,161.56 and $995.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00028272 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002285 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 114.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

