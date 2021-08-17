Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $626,258.54 and $1,179.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 355.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00388005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.