Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Black Hills stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. 1,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,897. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.23.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.