Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

BKH opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

