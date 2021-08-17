BlackHat (BLKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. BlackHat has a market cap of $2.07 million and $332,145.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001917 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.36 or 1.00292854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00886708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.