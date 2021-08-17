BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,610,854.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00.

BlackLine stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.83. 211,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,890. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.72.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 205.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

