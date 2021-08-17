BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $15.04 on Tuesday, hitting $909.85. 16,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $881.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $924.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.