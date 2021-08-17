BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MUA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 41,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,902. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 999,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

