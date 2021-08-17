Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,463. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 119.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

