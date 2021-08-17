Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Down 28.3% in July

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 152,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,334,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDR. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDR stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.