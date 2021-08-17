Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in July

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS BBSRF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
