Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in July

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BBSRF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

