BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $85.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $47,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.