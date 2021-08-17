BMO Capital Markets Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price to C$7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.28.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$644.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.81. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

