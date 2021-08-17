Boenning Scattergood Comments on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

FCF stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

