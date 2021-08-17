BonFi (BNF) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, BonFi has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. BonFi has a market cap of $1.12 million and $314,464.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BonFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00926476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00049303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00163602 BTC.

About BonFi

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.