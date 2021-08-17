Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Cap Achieves $276,779.21

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $276,779.21 and approximately $51,921.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.62 or 0.00010023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.75 or 1.00235839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00925660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.40 or 0.07010432 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

