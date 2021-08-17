Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Acumen Capital

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$14.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.35. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.34 and a 12-month high of C$15.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

